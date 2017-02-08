HAPPENING TODAY: LSU is Omaha-bound; status of Restore Louisiana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: LSU is Omaha-bound; status of Restore Louisiana

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Tigers win! Tigers win! LSU is headed back to the College World Series after a game two Super Regional win that ended at 1:30 a.m. If you missed any of it, we have it for you. Plus reaction from the Tigers as they get ready for Omaha. Click here for ticket information
  • Also, Liz Koh gives you a look at where “Restore Louisiana” is right now. The program put in place to help people recover after the flood was slow to catch on. She’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • And, Steve Caparotta will give you a look at a wet start to the week. Click here for more

  • A soggy weather pattern remains in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Showers and t-storms will once again be likely Monday primarily during the late morning into the afternoon. Activity should diminish as we move into the evening.
