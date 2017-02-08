HAPPENING TODAY: LSU is Omaha-bound; status of Restore Louisiana

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police reform could soon become a reality.More >>
Police reform could soon become a reality.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 12.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 12.More >>
More than a year after city leaders shot down a proposal that would ban smoking in bars and casinos in Baton Rouge, the issue is up for debate again.More >>
More than a year after city leaders shot down a proposal that would ban smoking in bars and casinos in Baton Rouge, the issue is up for debate again.More >>
A Denham Springs child is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Shreveport.More >>
A Denham Springs child is seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Shreveport.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>