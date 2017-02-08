HAPPENING TODAY: LSU Greek task force meets to discuss recommendations before new deadline

A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.More >>
The President’s Task Force on Greek Life meeting at LSU that was postponed last week due to the weather will be held Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday in Baton Rouge after reportedly kidnapping four children from Pensacola.More >>
Two months after a proposal to make changes to railroad crossings in Baton Rouge was derailed at a public meeting, DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson made good on a promise on Tuesday, January 23 to get more public input at a scheduled community forum at McKowen Baptist Church on Louise Street.More >>
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night.More >>
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.More >>
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
