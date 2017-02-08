HAPPENING TODAY: LSU football player arrested; storms take a break; blast at Ariana Grande concert kills 22

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Police reform in Baton Rouge is something a number of community groups have talked about since last summer’s tragic events, but one group is now a step closer to creating change by coming up with a list of policy recommendations it plans to present to the EBR Metro Council this week.More >>
Police reform in Baton Rouge is something a number of community groups have talked about since last summer’s tragic events, but one group is now a step closer to creating change by coming up with a list of policy recommendations it plans to present to the EBR Metro Council this week.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally.More >>
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>