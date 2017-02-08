HAPPENING TODAY: LSU faces Florida in CWS Finals; Restore La. of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: LSU faces Florida in CWS Finals; Restore La. officials sit down with flood victims

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Here we go Tiger fans!!! The LSU baseball team is playing for a national title at the College World Series. Purple and Gold fans once again turning Omaha into LSU North. Lauren Westbrook is there, too, and will join us all morning long as we get you ready for the Championship Series. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live in Baker as the folks with Restore Louisiana get ready to sit down with flood victims there. She’ll give you a look at what’s happening. Click here for more
  • And, Diane Deaton is back in the Weather Center for a look at what’s to come here and, of course, Omaha as well. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It's a dry and relatively mild June morning - temperatures in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Look forward to a day when the majority of us will NOT need umbrellas - only spotty/isolated showers/storms, light east winds and a high in the upper 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy, NE winds - a low of 68; tomorrow, a few clouds - isolated showers, a high of 89.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly