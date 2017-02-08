HAPPENING TODAY: LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting; family identifies man killed

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
Some “bad apple" police officers are stealing from us, the people who pay their salaries, by claiming hours on their timesheets that weren't worked. It’s wrong, but what is equally troubling is the management of these police operations.More >>
Some “bad apple" police officers are stealing from us, the people who pay their salaries, by claiming hours on their timesheets that weren't worked. It’s wrong, but what is equally troubling is the management of these police operations.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 14.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, November 14.More >>
The LSU Alumni Association and the Tiger Athletic Foundation make it easy for fans when traveling to support the Tigers on the road.More >>
The LSU Alumni Association and the Tiger Athletic Foundation make it easy for fans when traveling to support the Tigers on the road.More >>
When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.More >>
When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>