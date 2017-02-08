HAPPENING TODAY: Looking ahead to weekend weather

The fight over whether to move BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to a new location rages on after reports that BREC leaders have decided to move forward with a feasibility study on a location that was previously taken off the list of possible options.More >>
The fates of 20 schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are now in your hands.More >>
After trying and failing to quit smoking several times, Mylene Watts is celebrating a full year of not lighting up thanks to Ochsner Health System's free smoking cessation program.More >>
The LSU Emergency Operations Center sent a letter out Thursday, saying that while they are working to fix issues with air conditioning, it won't be a "quick fix."More >>
The Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Father Jeff Bayhi have been dismissed from an 8.5-year long lawsuit to protect a priest from having to disclose possible allegations of sexual abuse against a teenage girl that he heard during confession.More >>
The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >>
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
Those precious Albertville sextuplets are all now at home with mom and dad.More >>
A local child was put in a closet at school and left there.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Police are holding a news conference regarding the January death of a Calera mother.More >>
