HAPPENING TODAY: Livingston Parish flood lawsuit; work underway to identify body pulled from Mississippi River

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.More >>
After being deferred twice, residents got the chance Wednesday to speak before the EBR metro council about the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
The group Together Louisiana criticized how both of Louisiana’s senators voted on an amendment to the healthcare bill during a press conference Wednesday.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
Exclusive new poll by the Raycom News Network and Strategy Research, show U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore in a statistical tie less than three weeks before the Republican Primary for a statewide special election for Alabama's U.S. Senate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. leads on Democratic side.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
The machete was taped to the man’s amputated arm, officials said of a man wearing a creepy clown mask.More >>
