HAPPENING TODAY: Livingston Parish flood lawsuit; work underway to identify body pulled from Mississippi River

  • What will come of the flood lawsuit from Livingston Parish? It’s all about the dam that the concrete barrier along part of I-12 became during the flood. Liz Koh will be live with an update on where things are now. Click here for more
  • Plus, we'll have the latest on a body in advanced stages of decomposition that was pulled from the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. Click here for more

  • Heat will be the big weather story for the next couple of days. Highs will continue to top out in the mid 90°s with heat index values ranging from 100° - 105°. Rain chances will be slim to none with just a few spotty showers dotting the radar scope over the next couple of afternoons. However, that quickly changes on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the north.
