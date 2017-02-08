HAPPENING TODAY: Summer 'officially' begins

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Is today the last of the really wet days for a few? Steve Caparotta has a look at your Thursday and beyond as you start to plan out that weekend. Click here for more

Speaking of plans, it's the first official day of summer, so do you have that summer trip all worked out? Liz Koh has a look at all those travel websites that promise the best deals. She found something that’ll have you questioning those "deals." Click here for more

And, don’t look now, but it’s "National Selfie Day!" So, I guess, do look now. Click here for more

WEATHER:

Good rain chances return Thursday as an upper-air disturbance slides through the region. Rains will likely get an earlier start with a 50% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected from late morning into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80°s for most before the rains arrive.

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

WAFB.com is your home for all things WAFB, news, weather, sports, traffic, investigative reports, and much more. Whether you're just starting your day or tracking a tropical system, WAFB.com has all the information you need.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.