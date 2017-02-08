HAPPENING TODAY: Lawmakers prepare for special session; LSU fans get ready for Super Regional

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 9.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.More >>
For the first time in about two decades, Louisiana lawmakers failed to pass a state budget during the regular session, forcing them into a special session to reach an agreement on state spending.More >>
A man wanted for reportedly carjacking a man and then murdering his roommate has been arrested, authorities reported Thursday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Donte Tate turned himself in to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.More >>
A man wanted for reportedly carjacking a man and then murdering his roommate has been arrested, authorities reported Thursday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Donte Tate turned himself in to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.More >>
Canine influenza, more commonly known as the dog flu, has been rearing its head around the country in places such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. “Canine Influenza is a viral respiratory infection that’s contagious between dogs,” explains Dr. Nancy Welborn with the Louisiana State University Veterinary School.More >>
Canine influenza, more commonly known as the dog flu, has been rearing its head around the country in places such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. “Canine Influenza is a viral respiratory infection that’s contagious between dogs,” explains Dr. Nancy Welborn with the Louisiana State University Veterinary School.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever."More >>
Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever."More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
New Hanover County Schools has issued an apology to anyone offended by remarks made by Commissioner Skip Watkins at Trask Middle School’s eighth-grade award ceremony Thursday.More >>
New Hanover County Schools has issued an apology to anyone offended by remarks made by Commissioner Skip Watkins at Trask Middle School’s eighth-grade award ceremony Thursday.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>