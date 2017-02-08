HAPPENING TODAY: Lawmakers have only hours to pass budget; nice - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Lawmakers have only hours to pass budget; nice temps by June standards

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB) Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s the last day of the regular session. Can lawmakers get the budget done in time to avoid a special session? Liz Koh will be live with a look at what’s been done and what still needs to happen. Click here for more
  • All eyes will be on Washington, DC later this morning. Former FBI Director James Comey will be testifying. We’ll give you a look ahead. Click here for more
  • And, of course, there's a forecast you can smile about. No rain for the next few days. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Not only has our rainy weather finally come to an end, but we'll also enjoy somewhat cooler and less humid conditions through the rest of the week. In fact, morning lows in the low 60°s on both Thursday and Friday won't be far from records for the respective dates. And while afternoon highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80°s, that lower humidity will have it feeling pretty good outside by June standards.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

