HAPPENING TODAY: Lawmakers have only hours to pass budget; nice temps by June standards

Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 8.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Lawmakers are in a stalemate over the state budget after the Senate rejected a rewrite proposed by House leaders.More >>
Lawmakers are in a stalemate over the state budget after the Senate rejected a rewrite proposed by House leaders.More >>
A family wants answers after their loved one, Dedrick Williams, 23, and his friend, Mohammad Hussain, 29, were shot and killed. Their bodies were found covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of a car in St. Helena Parish.More >>
A family wants answers after their loved one, Dedrick Williams, 23, and his friend, Mohammad Hussain, 29, were shot and killed. Their bodies were found covered with a blanket and left in the back seat of a car in St. Helena Parish.More >>
An animal rights activist was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly telling a Maurepas man that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent her to seize his horses.More >>
An animal rights activist was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly telling a Maurepas man that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent her to seize his horses.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The man saw the driver was having a seizure and rushed to save him.More >>
The man saw the driver was having a seizure and rushed to save him.More >>
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.More >>
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.More >>
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>