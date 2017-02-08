HAPPENING TODAY: Large fire burns at ExxonMobil refinery; police investigate 3 overnight shootings in Baton Rouge

Flames lit up the sky in north Baton Rouge this morning. We’ll have the latest on a fire at the ExxonMobil facility. Liz Koh will be live there this morning. Click here for more

Plus, there were three shootings in Baton Rouge overnight, including one that may be fatal.

And, of course, we'll take you to New York City for the latest on what looks to be a terror attack. It has claimed eight lives.

WEATHER:

After very nice weather for your Halloween festivities, we’re now looking at increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar! A few showers are already showing up this morning across SE LA; expect a 50% coverage of rain and perhaps isolated storms later today, a high temperature in the upper 70°s. Overnight, showers may linger - a low in the upper 60°s; tomorrow, umbrella weather for some - but only a 30% coverage - daytime highs warming up again, into the lower 80°s.

