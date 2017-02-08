HAPPENING TODAY: La. victims who sent money to scammers through - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: La. victims who sent money to scammers through Western Union are eligible for compensation

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

It’s that time of year. Holiday cheer, the spirit of giving, and scammers looking to take advantage. One of those is not like the others. Liz Koh is live with a look at what you should be watching out for and where to go if you think you have been scammed. Click here for more

RELATED STORIES: Is this a scam

Plus, there is a big deadline today for many flood victims. We’ll fill you in. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • It's a cold morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30°s. A few spots are at or just below the freezing mark this morning. We should see another degree or two of drop in temperatures this morning before a quick warm up occurs by late morning. Skies will remain clear.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly