HAPPENING TODAY: La. ranks No. 2 in the nation for domestic violence

The heartbreak and anger is immeasurable after another school shooting. We’ll bring you the latest from Florida as the investigation gets going. Click here for more

Speaking of violence, Louisiana ranks very high for the domestic kind. Liz Koh is live with a look at where we are now and what is being done to help bring the numbers down. Click here for more

And, of course, we'll have a look at the weather to come, including your weekend. Click here for more

WEATHER:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning. Allow extra drive time through mid-morning. Otherwise, we’re starting off with early temperatures warmer than our average "daytime high" should be this time of year. They're starting out in the mid to upper 60°s and will end up in the upper 70°s to lower 80°. Expect a sun/cloud mix, perhaps a “very few” spotty showers, and it will be breezy. A southerly wind of 10 - 15 mph is possible. Overnight, there will be patchy fog late and a low of 62°. Tomorrow, there will be fog during the early drive, mostly cloudy, isolated showers, and again, unseasonably warm, with a high of 79°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.