HAPPENING TODAY: Isolated to scattered showers throughout the area

The McKinley High School community spoke up loud and clear Tuesday night about wanting a brand new school, and many say they're not settling for less.More >>
The McKinley High School community spoke up loud and clear Tuesday night about wanting a brand new school, and many say they're not settling for less.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.More >>
One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.More >>
Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
Not only is Amanda Folendorf the youngest mayor Angels Camp, CA, has ever had, she’s the first deaf female mayor in the United States.More >>
Not only is Amanda Folendorf the youngest mayor Angels Camp, CA, has ever had, she’s the first deaf female mayor in the United States.More >>
Cellphone video of the encounter appears to show the teacher grab the student and shove him, pushing him to the floor.More >>
Cellphone video of the encounter appears to show the teacher grab the student and shove him, pushing him to the floor.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>