HAPPENING TODAY: Isolated to scattered showers throughout the area

Keep your 9News App handy today. It could be your best friend as rain moves through. Diane Deaton has a look at what’s to come. Click here for more

Plus, it’s National Signing Day. That pen to paper day when student athletes decide where their dream will continue. Click here for more

Speaking of students, will more be headed out of state soon? A meeting of the TOPS Task Force today may play a big role in that. The future of the program may be at stake. Liz Koh is live with a look ahead to what may be talked about. Click here for more

WEATHER:

Expect isolated to scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - becoming more widespread by mid-morning; virtually everyone gets wet this afternoon; a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day - from the upper 60°s to lower 70°s this morning to the upper 40°s/lower 50°s by the evening drive. Overnight, a few scattered showers may linger - 40% coverage - much colder, a low of 40°; tomorrow, clearing skies … temporarily - partly cloudy, light NE winds and an afternoon high of 61°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.