HAPPENING TODAY: Irma remains Cat. 1, with full impact to FL unknown; Saints open season on Monday night

Some residents of Tangipahoa Parish are being advised to boil their water. The mayor of Kentwood said there is a boil water advisory for homes along Line Creek Road.
Investigators are looking into an a possible shooting that happened Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called to Carolina Street after reports of gunfire.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 11.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.
