HAPPENING TODAY: Irma remains Cat. 1, with full impact to FL unknown; Saints open season on Monday night

  • Irma is just hanging on to hurricane status right now. As of the 4 a.m. advisory, the storm was still spinning at 75 miles per hour. Category 1 is 74 to 95 miles per hour. We’ll get you caught up on where the storm is heading and what it’s left behind. Click here for more
  • On a much lighter note, it’s game day for the Saints with a Monday nighter to get the season started. We’ll give you a look as the Black & Gold tries to get things started with a win. Click here for more

  • After a very nice September weekend, we’ll continue enjoying quiet and dry late summer weather! Your forecast includes more sunshine today but it will be breezy - northerly winds 10 - 20 mph, an afternoon high in the lower 80s°. Overnight, mostly clear and a bit cooler - a low in the upper 50°s/lower 60°s and tomorrow, more great weather ahead for SE LA/SW MS - sunny and mild, a high of 82°.
