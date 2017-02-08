HAPPENING TODAY: Investigation continues into 12-year-old's deat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Investigation continues into 12-year-old's death; LSU softball takes field at WCWS

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • A narcotics investigation led to a shooting and a police chase yesterday evening. At some point, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. There are still so many questions the morning. Liz Koh will be live with what we know at this point and what’s to come. Click here for more
WEATHER: 

  • Little change is expected in our weather over the next several days with a moist atmosphere leading to several more rounds of showers and t-storms. Morning lows will generally bottom out around 70° with highs in the low to mid 80°s, depending on when the clouds and rainfall arrive in your neighborhood. Rain chances will run 50% to 60% through Friday and 60% - 70% for the weekend.
