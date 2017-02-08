HAPPENING TODAY: Hurricane Harvey reaches Cat. 2 strength; areas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Hurricane Harvey reaches Cat. 2 strength; areas provide sandbags for residents

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s all about Harvey. The big storm is now a Category 2 and it’s looking to strengthen even more as it barrels towards the Texas coast. We’ll have team coverage of preparations there and, of course, here. Click here for more
WEATHER: 

  • Category 2 Hurricane Harvey continues to move NW toward the TX coast; in the meantime, here in SE LA/SW MS we’re looking forward to a quiet late August day. Starting off with temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s - on the way to a high in the upper 80°s - only a few scattered showers this afternoon - 30% coverage. Overnight, increasing clouds, a low of 74°; tomorrow and Sunday, rain and storms become more likely - 60% to 70% coverage both days, afternoon high in the mid 80°s.
