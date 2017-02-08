HAPPENING TODAY: Hurricane Harvey reaches Cat. 2 strength; areas provide sandbags for residents

Harvey is a dangerous category 2 hurricane as it intensified overnight on its trek toward the Texas coast and is still expected to become a major hurricane before landfall, forecasters said early Friday morning.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
