HAPPENING TODAY: Home invasion shooting leaves suspect dead; new children's museum plans to open soon

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It was a violent night in East Baton Rouge Parish. An alleged home invasion in Zachary led to the death of one person. Click here for more Another shooting north of LSU left two people injured. Here's what we know now We’ll get you caught up on what investigators know now.
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum in Baton Rouge. The grand opening is approaching, but will it be ready? Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • High pressure will be building into the area over the coming days. This will result in drier and hotter conditions to end the work week. Highs today and tomorrow will reach the mid 90°s with "feels like" temperatures into the triple digits. We stay mainly dry today and tomorrow with a 30% rain chance Wednesday and 20% rain chance Thursday. An upper level low will break the grip that the ridge has over the area as we move into the weekend. This will allow a higher chance for rain with a slight drop in afternoon heat. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible over the weekend with the majority of activity occurring during the afternoon. High pressure returns as we head into the following work week. Don is no more and is just a remnant low pressure system in the central Caribbean. Don is not expected to regain tropical cyclone status as it moves west across the Caribbean. Invest 96-L in the open Atlantic has been given a 30% development chance and is not expected to last much longer.
