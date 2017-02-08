HAPPENING TODAY: Heavy rains prompt officials to close waterways - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Heavy rains prompt officials to close waterways in 3 parishes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Liz Koh is live with a look ahead to the ribbon cutting of the brand new Water Campus in downtown Baton Rouge. This has been a few years in the making. Click here for more

Speaking of, work along Government Street is finally scheduled to get started today. It’s going to look a bit thinner when it’s all said and done. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • The rain and light drizzle from the weekend is over - we’re off to quiet and dry weather again on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and early Monday temperatures generally in the mid/upper 40°s. Today, look forward to returning sunshine - light northerly winds and high in the mid 60°s. Overnight, clear skies and colder - a low of 34°; tomorrow, sunny but noticeably cooler - a high Tuesday of only 55°.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

