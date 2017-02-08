HAPPENING TODAY: Heat index as high as 106;LGBT-rights protectio - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Heat index as high as 106;LGBT-rights protection order appeal

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Could the “nuclear conversation” get even more complicated in the next few hours? You know about the back-and-forth between the United States and North Korea. Now, Iran is threatening to pull out of the nuclear deal it made if US sanctions against the country are not lifted. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live as the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office goes through dive team training. She’ll give you a look at the process. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • No weather issues as you begin your Tuesday - a muggy but dry early morning drive; however, rain and storms are likely later today. In fact, we’re looking at a 60% - 70% coverage starting around lunchtime, hot - a high of 90° - a “heat index” near 106°. Overnight, not much of a cool down - partly cloudy, a low of 76; tomorrow, a 50% coverage of rain - highs in the lower 90°s; a "feels like" temperature near 108°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly