HAPPENING TODAY: Heat advisory; 3rd arrest made in alleged revenge killing

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Police have made a third arrest in a murder that goes back to June. However, they say it’s a case that actually goes back to 2008. We’ll sort it out for you. Click here for details
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live as the campus of BRCC gets back to it. It’s the start of another semester for the Bears. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • With only a few isolated/scattered showers expected today, the heat will become a priority; in fact, a heat advisory will be in effect today! With a high temperature this afternoon of 94°, the “feels like” temperature could be as high as 105° - 108° … take precautions in the extreme heat. Overnight, partly cloudy skies, the low will drop into the mid 70°s; tomorrow, a return of scattered showers/storms - 40% coverage - not as hot, a high of 92°.
