HAPPENING TODAY: Heat advisory; 3rd arrest made in alleged revenge killing

(photo provided by Forward Arts) The Baton Rouge team practices in a San Francisco courtyard. Competition is ahead! back row left to right: Olivia Williams, Jaxmyn Smith, Kalvin Morris front left to right:More >>
(photo provided by Forward Arts) The Baton Rouge team practices in a San Francisco courtyard. Competition is ahead! back row left to right Olivia Williams, Jaxmyn Smith, Kalvin Morris front left to right Chazzi Hayes, Imani McCullam and Imani Sundiata Thursday August 17, you will be able to see why Baton Rouge’s Forward Arts poetry slam team is international champ! ThMore >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
Police have made another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from June that is believed to have been motivated by a 2008 deadly shooting that was determined to be a justified killing, but they are still searching for one more suspect.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
