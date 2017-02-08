HAPPENING TODAY: Health insurance deadline - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Health insurance deadline

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Happy Friday and congratulations to all those walking across the stage to get that diploma today! There will be a lot of that today and Liz Koh will be live with a look ahead to the big ceremonies. Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco will be the guest speaker at her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Fall 2017 Commencement ceremony.  Click here to view and upload graduation photos.

WAFB will livestream ULL's graduation at 11 a.m.

Plus, a big deadline today for health insurance. You need to have it if you don’t want to get fined. Click here for more.

And what about that weather as you think about the weekend.  Jeff Morrow has that for you when you join us for 9NTM, The Big Extra Hour & The Early Edition beginning at 4:30 am.

Here something that might brighten up your morning.  A heartwarming video out of South Carolina shows the moment a mother of three who received a car as an early Christmas present for her family. Click here to watch the video.

  • Get ready for a gray and chilly Friday around the area in the wake of a weak cold front. Morning temps will start around 40° but afternoon highs will only reach the low 50°s as skies stay mainly cloudy. A few spotty showers will be possible, primarily closer to the coast, but most of us will stay dry. Saturday stays on the cool side and should also stay mainly dry during daylight hours. A slight chance for showers will arrive by Saturday evening as an area of low pressure and warm front lift inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and t-storms are likely on Sunday in association with a cold front. The front is then expected to stall, keeping good rain chances going into the early part of next week. The current outlook suggests many of us will see 2" to 3" of rain through the mid part of next week, with the potential for locally higher amounts
  • Wet weather expected during weekend, beginning of next week
  • WATCH LIVE: Southern University to graduate over 500 in Fall commencement

    The Fall 2017 Commencement procession of the Southern University graduation candidates is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. Family and friends of graduating students are encouraged to arrive early. Southern University is expecting over 500 students to graduate during the Fall ceremony, the school says. In the event the F.G. Clark Activity Center should reach its capacity, the university says there will be ...

  • Seven arrested in online prostitution sting, police say

    Six women and a Baton Rouge man have been arrested after a prostitution sting conducted through the website backpage.com, according to the probable cause report. Authorities have in custody Tameka Bess, Kenisha Harris, Leah Lee, Jahnai Wilson, Brittany Allen, and Dmarcus Brown on various charges after an undercover prostitution and human trafficking operation in East Baton Rouge on December 12. The operation, conducted by Louisiana State Police Speical Victim's U...

  • HAPPENING TODAY: Health insurance deadline

    Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment. 

