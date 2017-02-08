HAPPENING TODAY: Harvey makes landfall; latest closures - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Harvey makes landfall; latest closures

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Harvey has made landfall again along the Gulf Coast, this time near the Texas-Louisiana border. The storm has caused widespread devastation. We'll bring you the very latest on the track, but more importantly, where we expect the heaviest rains being spun off by the tropical storm.
  • Plus, we'll have the latest on closures and there are a lot of them. From schools to state offices, we'll run down the list for you.
  • It's all things Harvey this morning. That and the incredible response from you, along with still more ways you can help. Louisiana remembers well.

WEATHER: 

  • A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect; a WIND ADVISORY also in effect through this evening. Expect additional rainfall, a Marginal Risk for severe weather - winds of 15 - 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph; a high in the lower 80°s. Overnight, scattered showers, a few isolated storms, a low of 74°; tomorrow, Flash Flood Watch until early evening - scattered showers/storms, an afternoon high of 84°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

