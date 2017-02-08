HAPPENING TODAY: Harvey latest; SU preps for MEAC SWAC Challenge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Harvey latest; SU preps for MEAC SWAC Challenge

Harvey caused flooding across parts of southwest Louisiana. (Source: WAFB) Harvey caused flooding across parts of southwest Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

  • Harvey is sitting in central Louisiana, but the storm won’t be there for long. It’s moving quicker now, but it certainly left behind plenty in its wake. We’ll get you caught up on what’s happening now and the monumental tasks ahead. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at Southern University as the Jaguars get ready for a big weekend in The Bluff. It’s the season opener and there is a lot planned. Click here for more

  • The Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled and only scattered showers and isolated storms are in the forecast today. Overall, expect a sun/cloud mix; not as breezy, SW winds 10 - 15 mph - a 50% coverage of rain, a high of 83°. Overnight, partly cloudy, a few spotty showers, a low of 70°; tomorrow, looking forward to only isolated rain, light west winds - a high of 86°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
