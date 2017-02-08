HAPPENING TODAY: Harvey latest; SU preps for MEAC SWAC Challenge

There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
The LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria opened to take in Texas survivors from Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
The LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria opened to take in Texas survivors from Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The Louisiana governor traveled to the Louisiana-Texas boarder Wednesday to meet with first responders assisting with water rescues.More >>
The Louisiana governor traveled to the Louisiana-Texas boarder Wednesday to meet with first responders assisting with water rescues.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>