HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Mardi Gras

Enjoy the scenes of Bourbon St. without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Louisiana's governor says it will be "difficult" for his state to benefit from parts of the Trump administration's infrastructure plan.More >>
Four years ago, Baton Rouge native, Christina Kelly, suffered a stroke. She was just 33 at the time. "It was one of the worst experiences of my life," said Kelly.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
Parents looking for a more kid-friendly Mardi Gras found a home at the Knock Knock Museum Monday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
