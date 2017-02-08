HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Labor Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Labor Day

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The man suspected in a deadly shooting has turned himself in to police. Click here for more
  • I-10 is now open at the Louisiana-Texas state line, but LA 12 remains closed. Click here for more

  • Hope you had a nice weekend and for the end of the Labor Day holiday, our weather will continue to cooperation quite nicely! This morning, temperatures starting out in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s … on the way to a high in the upper 80°s … light NE winds and only a few spotty showers. Overnight, a few clouds, mild - a low of 71°; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix; scattered showers return to the forecast - a 30% - 40% coverage, a high of 87°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

  • Woman found dead in cell hours after arrest

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-09-04 07:45:20 GMT
    Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.

  • Peoria woman: 'I literally am being burned alive from the inside out'

    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-31 04:54:21 GMT
    Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Kayla Hansen has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.  

