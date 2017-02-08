HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Independence Day

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Monday night that they believe may have been intentionally set.More >>
Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Monday night that they believe may have been intentionally set.More >>
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of a house fire Monday night in Baton Rouge, but said they don’t suspect foul play. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on South Riveroaks Drive, which is off Cora Drive, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area.More >>
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of a house fire Monday night in Baton Rouge, but said they don’t suspect foul play. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on South Riveroaks Drive, which is off Cora Drive, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Once a year, Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when 13 colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and concerts.More >>
Once a year, Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when 13 colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and concerts.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>