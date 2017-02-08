HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Independence Day - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Happy Independence Day

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Happy 4th of July! Does it feel weird that it falls on a weekday? Seems like such a weekend holiday. Either way, there is plenty going on. We’ll give you a look if you’re still trying to make some plans. Click here for more
  • Of course, the weather will be an important player. Doesn’t look like rain will be an issue, but the heat might. Just be careful out there. Click here for more
  • We’ll also give you a look at developing news out of North Korea and what some are calling that country’s most successful missile test to date. Coincidence that it happens on July 4th? Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Little change is expected in our weather for the 4th with a hot and humid day on tap and just a very slim chance of a stray shower. Highs will top out in the low 90°s with peak heat index values running 100°-105°. Tuesday evening fireworks shows should have no trouble with rainfall. We will bump rain chances up slightly for the remainder of the week, but many of you could stay dry over the next several days.
TRAFFIC:

