HAPPENING TODAY: Gun legislation reaches FL governor's desk

Could history be made in Florida concerning gun laws? There’s a bill sitting on the governor’s desk. Click here for more

And, what will the president do about his planned tariffs? That could come to a head today as well. We’ll get you all caught up. Click here for more

Plus, Liz Koh is live at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital previewing the Amazing Half Marathon. Get your running shoes on. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It is definitely a chilly "out the door" - your Thursday morning is starting out with temperatures ranging from the upper 30°s to the mid 40°s. A few clouds this morning but more sunshine as the day progresses, light northerly winds and a high in the low/mid 60°s. Overnight, mostly clear and chilly again - a low of 40°; tomorrow, one more nice, dry day before the wet weather moves in over the weekend … sunny for your Friday and warmer, a high in the lower 70°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.