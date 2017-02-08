HAPPENING TODAY: Group protests gas tax proposal; LSU heads to O - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Group protests gas tax proposal; LSU heads to OKC for WCWS

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Will the gas tax pass at the legislative session? It’s been a pretty contentious debate and it will hit the streets this morning. Liz Koh will be live with a group that is very impassioned about it. Click here for more
  • Plus, the LSU softball team is hitting the road this morning to the Women’s College World Series. The Tigers are headed back for the third year in a row. Click here for more
  • And, how about that forecast? It’s looking like a wet week still to come. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • A somewhat wet weather pattern is forecast for the week and into the weekend. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 1" to 2" of rain, with isolated 3" totals, between now and Sunday. In addition, the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of our WAFB Mississippi counties under a Marginal Risk for severe weather through this morning, followed by a Marginal Risk for severe storms for areas extended from roughly Baton Rouge to the coast for this morning into tomorrow morning.
