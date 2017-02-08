HAPPENING TODAY: Governor set to unveil plans to fix budget

As the federal government shutdown grabs attention across the country, here in Louisiana, our own fiscal issues will take center stage. Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to talk about his ideas. What will lawmakers come up with? Liz Koh is live with a look ahead for you.

And, who you got in the Super Bowl? We now know who’s in. The "Miracle" didn’t make it, but Brady and the boys sure did. Click here for more

WEATHER:

As you’re heading out this morning, be sure and grab your umbrella - areas of rain are already showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar! And, it looks as if the rain will be primarily a "morning event" - 80% coverage; but clearing skies and actually quite mild later this afternoon, a high in the lower 70°s. A cold front moves through; so overnight, clear skies and much colder - a low dropping back down into the lower 40°s; tomorrow, returning sunshine, light NW winds and cooler - a high of 60°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.