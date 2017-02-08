HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. notified DOJ decision in Sterling shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. notified DOJ decision in Sterling shooting to be announced; Tornado Watch in effect

Alton Sterling (Source: Facebook) Alton Sterling (Source: Facebook)

  • The governor's office has been given notice that the Department of Justice decision in the Alton Sterling investigation will be announced today. A source tells 9News that the family is meeting with DOJ at 11 a.m. The mayor will hold a news conference an hour after the announcement and the governor will be there as well. Click here for complete coverage

  • A Tornado Watch has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. James, St. Landry, St. Mary, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. It will be in effect until 5 p.m.

