HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards will be live in studio to talk special session

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that both happened on the same night and on the same street.More >>
One woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Florida Boulevard Thursday evening.More >>
The traumatic ordeal is certainly terrifying for those who survived it, but because of social media, chances are local kids have seen these videos and could be struggling as well.More >>
Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one teenage boy dead.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
