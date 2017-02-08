HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards will be live in studio to talk special session

Gov. John Bel Edwards will join us live in studio to talk about his goals in the upcoming special session. Click here for more

And, it's opening day for LSU baseball. Liz Koh will be live from Alex Box Stadium as the Tigers prepare for game one against Notre Dame. Click here for more

WEATHER:

Once again, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until mid-morning and again, visibility is limited for some areas. It’s another warm start, with temperatures in the mid/upper 60°s and the high will reach the upper 70°s. There will be a sun/cloud mix, with southwest winds and a few scattered afternoon showers are possible. Overnight, there will be areas of light rain (30% coverage) and a low of 59°. Tomorrow and Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and continued “warmer than normal” temperatures, as daytime highs climb to the mid/upper 70°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.