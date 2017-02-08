HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards talks budget; La. ranks low on chi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Gov. Edwards talks budget; La. ranks low on child well-being list

Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The regular session is over and the special session has begun, with lawmakers still trying to figure out a budget. Gov. John Bel Edwards will join us in studio to talk about that and more. Click here for more
  • Plus, more wet weather is on the way. How long will it be sticking around? Jeff Morrow will let you know. Click here for more
  • And, Liz Koh will be live with a look at the well-being of Louisiana’s kids. It looks like we are pretty far down on this list. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • It will be a mostly cloudy start for Tuesday morning with only spotty showers in the area, so the morning drive should be a fairly dry one for most of you. Even around lunchtime, the forecast only posts a 20% chance of rain, although clouds will be building steadily.
