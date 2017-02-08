HAPPENING TODAY: Getting ready for a big football weekend

We’re almost there. Almost time for a huge day of football.

Our Liz Koh is Live up on the Bluff as the Southern Jaguars get ready for their final home game of the season. She’ll give you a look at all the events planned leading up to the game.

Of course Tiger fans are getting ready for the Tide. LSU and Alabama going at it again. Is this the year the Purple & Gold snap the losing skid?

And how about some tickets to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair? We’ll be giving some away all morning long. We’ll see you for 9NTM, The Big Extra Hour & The Early Edition beginning at 4:30am.

It’s another warm November morning – be extra alert for areas of patchy fog during the early commute. Your Friday forecast includes partly cloudy skies, light southerly winds – a few isolated showers primarily during the afternoon – and unseasonably warm, a high of 83°. Overnight, fog may be, once again, problematic – spotty showers – a low of 66°; tomorrow, early fog – mostly sunny skies, an afternoon high in the mid 80°s, and the same basic forecast for Sunday, no mention of rain and still too warm, a high of 85.

