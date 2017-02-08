HAPPENING TODAY: Forecast calls for more rain; LSU faces another - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Forecast calls for more rain; LSU faces another elimination game

HAPPENING TODAY:

  Cindy is moving on, but that doesn't mean all the wet weather is going with her. Many of us have a good shot at getting some rain again today. We'll give you a look at what's to come.
  Plus, Liz Koh is live at St, Vincent de Paul for their "Super Garage Sale." It's a great way to help out a great organization.
  And, of course, we'll give you a look ahead to tonight's LSU baseball game. It's another win or go home moment for the Tigers at the College World Series.

WEATHER: 

  • The remnants of once Tropical Storm Cindy have now lifted well to our north, but good rain chances will continue in the coming days. Friday's rain chances of 60% to 70% will at least be loosely tied to Cindy and a lingering trough of low pressure along the Gulf Coast. Heading into the weekend, an approaching cold front will be the main driver for our expected rains. While the Flash Flood Watch won't continue into the weekend, an additional 1" to 3" of rain is possible over the next few days.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
