HAPPENING TODAY: Flooded school returns better than before; last

HAPPENING TODAY: Flooded school returns better than before; last day of debris pickup in EBR

  • At this point last year, the third day of school was about the be canceled in Livingston Parish. We all know what happened soon after. Liz Koh is live at Denham Springs High School. The school took on a huge amount of water last year and actually had a little bit in the hallways just recently. SEND US YOUR BACK-TO-SCHOOL PHOTOS
  • Speaking of the flood, today is the last day of debris pickup in East Baton Rouge Parish. Get it to the cub quickly. Click here for more

  • It’s the end of the week but not the end of the ongoing wet weather pattern. It’s a steamy - but dry - August morning; partly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 70s; throughout the day, expect increasing clouds AND activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler, 60% coverage, a high of 90°. Later tonight, a few isolated showers may linger - a low of 75 … and for your weekend ahead, not much of any change: still looking at 60% rain and isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday, highs in the lower 90s.
