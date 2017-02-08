HAPPENING TODAY: Flash Flood Watch; travel ban goes into effect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Flash Flood Watch; travel ban goes into effect

  • The much talked about and debated travel ban from President Donald Trump goes in effect this morning. Who and what is actually impacted? We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, a flash flood watch is in effect for much of the viewing area today. How long might that last and what’s the forecast over the next few days? Diane Deaton has that for you. Click here for more
  • And, who doesn’t love a good list? How about a new list out ranking all the college football coaches in the country? Where might LSU’s coach fall on that list? We wonder who they have at number one? One guess. Click here for more

  • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes until 10 p.m. Widespread rain and storms are likely throughout the day, with 1" to 3" of rainfall possible and some storms may produce gusty winds; temperatures well below normal, a high only in the lower 80s. Overnight, scattered showers stay in the forecast, a low of 75 - tomorrow, another day of off and on again showers before we start to dry out over the weekend - 50% coverage Friday, warmer - a high of 88.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
