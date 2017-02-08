HAPPENING TODAY: Flash Flood Watch; Driving the Future winners p - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Flash Flood Watch; Driving the Future winners pick their Lexus

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s looking like it’s going to be all about the weather today. How much, where and when? Diane Deaton will give you a look as some areas get ready for flash flooding possibilities. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live as the five winners from our Driving the Future Campaign pick their cars. Everybody gets a Lexus! It should be a lot of fun out there this morning. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Heavy rains will continue to impact the local area through Tuesday. As a result flash flooding remains a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Several rounds of heavy rain look to occur between now and then.
