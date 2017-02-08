HAPPENING TODAY: Fire Marshal Butch Browning talks about recent deadly house fires

Firefighters were called out to a major fire on Iroquois Street early this morning. Neighbors said multiple children live at the home. Click here for more

Three children stabbed. Those words don’t even make sense. How could that be? But, that is the reality this morning in Baton Rouge. Liz Koh is live at the crime scene with what investigators know so far. Click here for more

Plus, the weather again will be the headline maker for most. But, are we nearing the end of that long cold tunnel? Diane Deaton has a look at your Friday and the warm-up to come.

WEATHER:

Today is the last morning - hopefully, for a long time - that we’re looking at a HARD FREEZE WARNING, in effect until 10 a.m. Some clouds this morning but still cold - temperatures generally in the mid/upper 20°s; clearing skies and a "bit" warmer today, a high in the lower 50°s. Overnight, not "as" cold but still expect a "light freeze" - a low of 30°; Saturday, mostly sunny and the warming trend continues - a high of 55°; by Sunday, get the umbrella ready, 50% coverage and MILD - a high back in the lower 60°s!

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.