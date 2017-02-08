HAPPENING TODAY: Fire investigators look into what caused wareho - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Fire investigators look into what caused warehouse fire; inmate escapes jail; shooting leaves 1 dead

The fire caused extensive damage to a warehouse on Mammoth Avenue at West Perdue Drive.

  • It’s been an active night and early morning in Baton Rouge. There was an inmate escape, a fire at a warehouse, a fatal shooting, and a stabbing. We’ll get you caught up on all of them as the morning begins and the investigations get going.
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at Woman’s Hospital. The conversation this morning is all about kids and hot cars. It’s a real problem that we continue to see every year down here. Click here for more

  • No change in the existing weather pattern today. We stay mainly dry this morning with increasing shower and t-storm coverage as we move into and through the afternoon. A likely chance for showers and t-storms means most will see measurable rainfall today. Some of that rain could be heavy leading to 1" to 3" of rain in a short amount of time potentially causing some localized street flooding. Highs will reach the low 90°s early in the afternoon before the rain arrives. A slightly drier forecast will occur to end the work week. Showers and storms will stay more scattered in nature. This will lead to a slight increase in afternoon high temperatures. Over the weekend, a surge of tropical moisture will bring rain chances back to the likely category. We will also see a threat for heavy rain. Higher than normal rain chances will extend into the beginning of the following work week.
