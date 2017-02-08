HAPPENING TODAY: Findings on study of moving zoo to be revealed

We created a video explainer to show you how you can change your app permission settings on Facebook to protect your personal information.More >>
We created a video explainer to show you how you can change your app permission settings on Facebook to protect your personal information.More >>
Police responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge. It happened on Greenwell Springs Road between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.More >>
Police responded to a reported double shooting Wednesday night in Baton Rouge. It happened on Greenwell Springs Road between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 22 with Werewolf.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues March 22 with Werewolf.More >>
LSU Student Government will host Groovin’ 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with Lil Dicky, headlining the show.More >>
LSU Student Government will host Groovin’ 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with Lil Dicky, headlining the show.More >>
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on Thursday as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.More >>
Waste Management is hosting a hiring event in Walker on Thursday as part of the company’s national career day. The company is looking for qualified driver and technician candidates.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>