HAPPENING TODAY: Expected widespread heavy rainfall prompts Flash Flood Watch

The thunder was popping off pretty regular as this was being written and it promises to bring plenty of rain with it. Diane Deaton has a look at what’s to come and just how much rain we might get. She’ll have the latest on the flash flood watch as well. Click here for more

Plus, it may be a wet Monday, but it’s a good one after a big win by the Saints. Who Dat Nation is feeling it right now. We’ll take you to the Dome. Click here for more

And, Liz Koh is live with a look ahead to a big day in Baton Rouge today, as the new police chief will get sworn in. Click here for more

WEATHER:

As expected, it’s a VERY rainy Monday morning - FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect and will stay in effect until noon. Allow extra drive time - areas of locally heavy rainfall showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - improving conditions by lunchtime, with a few scattered showers during the afternoon, a high temperature in the mid 60°s. Overnight, some clouds but no mention of additional rainfall - a low of 49°; tomorrow, partly cloudy - dry - light northerly winds and mild - a high of 64°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.