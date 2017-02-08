HAPPENING TODAY: Enjoy 1 more day of mainly dry weather; BREC Ou - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Enjoy 1 more day of mainly dry weather; BREC Outdoor Adventure may be perfect way to end summer break

  • Liz Koh will be live on a boat. She’ll give you a look at some outdoor BREC adventures that may be perfect for you and the kids before school starts up again. Click here for more
  • And, did you see what former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette did with hundreds of his trophies? He destroyed them! Why? It’s actually a pretty cool cause. Click here for more

  • It’s a generally mild and, so far, dry summer morning; temperatures in the low to mid 70°s with very little activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Today, expect a sun/cloud mix - a few isolated/scattered showers later today, 20% - 30% coverage, light NE winds and a high in the upper 80s. Overnight, a 40% rain chance - a low of 72; and tomorrow, definitely umbrella weather; showers/storms likely, 60% coverage - a high of 86°.
