HAPPENING TODAY: EBRSO investigates deadly hit and run

Ascension Parish school officials report Gonzales Middle School will start two hours later than usual Tuesday morning. They said school will begin at 9:23 a.m. and students should plan for a two-hour change in the time they are picked up by buses.More >>
Ascension Parish school officials report Gonzales Middle School will start two hours later than usual Tuesday morning. They said school will begin at 9:23 a.m. and students should plan for a two-hour change in the time they are picked up by buses.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer was killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck Monday night, according to officials. The names of the suspects arrested have been released.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer was killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck Monday night, according to officials. The names of the suspects arrested have been released.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
A shooting suspect is dead after jumping off the Mississippi River Bridge after leading police on a high speed chase across parish lines.More >>
A shooting suspect is dead after jumping off the Mississippi River Bridge after leading police on a high speed chase across parish lines.More >>
Monday night, residents in Santa Maria met to discuss the potential of the Baton Rouge zoo moving in next door.More >>
Monday night, residents in Santa Maria met to discuss the potential of the Baton Rouge zoo moving in next door.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>