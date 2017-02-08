HAPPENING TODAY: Early Morning Traffic Woes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Early Morning Traffic Woes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Oh, how we love our roads around here. Part of I-10 is closed right now thanks to a wreck coming off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge). We’ll update you all morning long. Plus, Johnny Ahysen has a look at another major road that will be shut down beginning later today. Yep, we love our roads. Click here for more

And, can the federal government avoid a shutdown today? The deadline is midnight. Click here for more

With the weather so great, click here to see how you can spend your Louisiana Weekend

WEATHER:

  • The local weather will once again be trending into the warmer than normal direction today and through the weekend. This will be all thanks to a return of breezy southerly winds. Winds, primarily during the afternoon, will be sustained 10 - 20 mph over the next several days with gusts as high as the low 30 mph range. If you have outdoor plans today or for the weekend, make sure to secure any loose items. Otherwise, the weather will be pretty much picture perfect through Sunday albeit a little warm. Highs today will top out in the upper 70°s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will sweep in over the weekend, but we remain dry. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be very comfortable in the low 60°s. A patch or two of fog will be possible early Sunday. Highs will make their way back into the 80°s over the weekend and stay there through the first half of the following work week. By Monday a few showers return to the forecast. Most will stay dry through Wednesday as rain chances max out at 20%. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing widespread showers and potentially t-storms back into the local forecast.

  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:09:34 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly