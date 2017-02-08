HAPPENING TODAY: Dry conditions replace rainy weather stretch; r - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Dry conditions replace rainy weather stretch; regular session reaches second-to-last day

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Check the 9News Weather App. Go on, check it. I’ll wait right here. Do you see what I see? Yep! There's a whole bunch of nothing. Which is a good thing. A chance to dry out over the coming days after what seems like weeks of rain. Diane Deaton will have the latest for you. Click here for more
  • Plus, there are just two days left at the regular legislative session. Liz Koh will give you a look at what’s being done as lawmakers still debate the budget. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • A cold front sweeping through the area early this morning will finally usher in a stretch of drier weather! Clouds will also exit during the day, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80°s. Things only get nicer for the end of the week with a couple of morning starts in the low 60°s expected on Thursday and Friday.
