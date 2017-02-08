HAPPENING TODAY: District attorney releases details of police am - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: District attorney releases details of police ambush shooting; events planned for July 4th

District Attorney Hillar Moore (Source: Leah Ellsworth/WAFB) District Attorney Hillar Moore (Source: Leah Ellsworth/WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • What went down the day law enforcement was ambushed in Baton Rouge? That will be the subject of a press conference later this morning from the district attorney. Liz Koh will give you a look ahead and let you know how you can watch and listen in. Click here for more
  • Plus, a look ahead to the extended weekend thanks to July 4th. There is plenty planned. Click here for more

  •  We can expect a mainly rain-free start to Friday morning. Expect sunrise temperatures for Friday in the mid 70°s. Friday is not expected to be as wet as Thursday, but we still are carrying rain chances at 40% to 50% for Friday afternoon. Friday afternoon will also be considerably warmer than Thursday, with highs climbing up into the upper 80°s to near 90° for most WAFB neighborhoods. After that, the First Alert Storm Team anticipates a "drier" pattern to set-up for the weekend and continue through Tuesday, July 4th. We won't say "no rain" for any single day, but the First Alert forecast calls for just a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers on Saturday with afternoon rain chances running at 20% or less for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. As you might expect, the drier weather pattern will mean warmer afternoon temperatures with highs for all four days expected to climb above 90°.
