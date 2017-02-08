HAPPENING TODAY: Deputies investigate early morning shooting; Knock Knock Children's Museum holds grand opening

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
