HAPPENING TODAY: Dense Fog Advisory

HAPPENING TODAY: Dense Fog Advisory

Liz Koh is live with a big event coming to Baton Rouge Mid City. The "Ogden Park Prowl" is happening this weekend and there will be plenty to grab your attention. Click here more

WEATHER:

  • It may be a rather challenging morning drive throughout the area - not only do we have scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - we’re also under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until the end of rush hour, at 9 a.m. Otherwise, the rain should be tapering off by late morning and by early afternoon, we’re looking at only isolated showers - light NW winds - and a high in the mid 70°s. Overnight, mostly fair - a few areas of patchy fog possible- a low around 50°; tomorrow, partly cloudy - mild - a high of 70°.
