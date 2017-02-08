HAPPENING TODAY: Denham Strong set to present final recovery plan to council

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, December 12.More >>
There are only about 2,500 cases of ocular melanoma each year, so experts say it's not surprising not a lot is known about the cancer. Like skin cancer, the disease preys on melanoma cells in eye.More >>
Hollywood megastar, Tom Hanks, will begin filming a World War II movie in Baton Rouge in early 2018, according to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED).More >>
The Louisiana governor’s plan to sign “emergency contracts” to maintain healthcare for roughly 1.5 million people is facing new questions. In a letter sent to Republican lawmakers, Attorney General Jeff Landry argued those contracts could be challenged legally and even “declared null and void.”More >>
Opening statements got underway Monday morning for the man accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum in Zachary two years ago.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A substitute teacher and his girlfriend were arrested in DeSoto County for folding a student.More >>
Greenville police said a man was arrested Saturday after a hidden camera was found in a room he rented to a woman via Airbnb.More >>
Rudy Torres says his dog Jack went missing nearly 6 months ago after digging out of his yard. “My kids didn’t even want to celebrate Christmas, that’s how distraught they were,” Torres said.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Walmart on Seaboard Street Sunday after receiving a complaint that a woman was seen snorting heroin in the store’s meat section.More >>
